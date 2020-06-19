Jimmy Kimmel taking break from late-night talk show

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 18: In this screengrab, Jimmy Kimmel, speaks during “One World: Together At Home” presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support frontline healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday he is taking a break from hosting his late-night talk show.

Kimmel announced Thursday he will be stepping away from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” starting July 6 and his departure will last all the way through September when he hosts the Emmys, according to a report from Variety.

In his absence, there will be guest hosts taking over the show.

Kimmel said he plans to spend more time with his family.

“There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” Kimmel said.

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has stepped away from his show.

The last time he did so was back in 2017, when his son was born with a congenital disease and had to go through several open-heart surgeries.

