Joe Biden set to get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President-elect Joe Biden will get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to his incoming press secretary Jen Psaki.

He follows Vice President Mike Pence, who was the first top U.S. leader to get the shot on Friday, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next, The Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump was not at the Pence’s vaccination on Friday morning. And there is no official word on if or when he will. The president was hospitalized in late September with COVID-19.