Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

John Bolton says he will not vote for Biden or Trump this November

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Bolton says he won’t vote for President Trump this November.

Bolton served as Trump’s National Security Adviser.

He’s also a lifelong Republican but, he tells the “Daily Telegraph” he doesn’t think Trump represents the GOP.

The Telegraph inaccurately reported that meant Bolton would vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Bolton’s spokesperson is clarifying he just won’t vote for either man.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News