John Bolton says he will not vote for Biden or Trump this November

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Bolton says he won’t vote for President Trump this November.

Bolton served as Trump’s National Security Adviser.

He’s also a lifelong Republican but, he tells the “Daily Telegraph” he doesn’t think Trump represents the GOP.

The Telegraph inaccurately reported that meant Bolton would vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Bolton’s spokesperson is clarifying he just won’t vote for either man.

Latest Stories: