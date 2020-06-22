John Bolton says he will not vote for Biden or Trump this November

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Bolton says he won’t vote for President Trump this November.
Bolton served as Trump’s National Security Adviser.
He’s also a lifelong Republican but, he tells the “Daily Telegraph” he doesn’t think Trump represents the GOP.
The Telegraph inaccurately reported that meant Bolton would vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Bolton’s spokesperson is clarifying he just won’t vote for either man.
