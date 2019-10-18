Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder

(CNN) – Johnson & Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.

The FDA discovered the asbestos in a bottle of powder purchased online.

In response, Johnson & Johnson issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its powder Friday.

The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.

Johnson & Johnson runs the website factsabouttalc.com which insists the talc it uses is safe.

The company has lost several multi-million-dollar court cases claiming asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer.

