Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder

(CNN) – Johnson & Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.
The FDA discovered the asbestos in a bottle of powder purchased online.
In response, Johnson & Johnson issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its powder Friday.
The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year.
Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found close to the mines used to gather talc.
Johnson & Johnson runs the website factsabouttalc.com which insists the talc it uses is safe.
The company has lost several multi-million-dollar court cases claiming asbestos in its talcum powder causes cancer.
