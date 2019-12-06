Live Now
Jose Cuervo to turn agave into eco-friendly drinking straws

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – When you think Jose Cuervo— you think: tequila.

Well, think again.

Think– straws?

The tequila giant is doing its part to help the environment.

It’s pretty sweet, actually and literally.

The straws are made from up-cycled agave fibers — basically using all that fibrous material left over from the tequila-making process.

And apparently — they’re supposed to decompose up to 200 times faster than regular plastic.

They’ll roll out at bars, restaurants and Jose Cuervo events next year.

