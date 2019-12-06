Jose Cuervo to turn agave into eco-friendly drinking straws

(CNN) – When you think Jose Cuervo— you think: tequila.
Well, think again.
Think– straws?
The tequila giant is doing its part to help the environment.
It’s pretty sweet, actually and literally.
The straws are made from up-cycled agave fibers — basically using all that fibrous material left over from the tequila-making process.
And apparently — they’re supposed to decompose up to 200 times faster than regular plastic.
They’ll roll out at bars, restaurants and Jose Cuervo events next year.
