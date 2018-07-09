Judge denies US claim on 2 of 3 California immigration laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge John Mendez follows his ruling last week that found California was within its rights to pass two of the three sanctuary laws.
He ruled Monday that the federal government could proceed with its attempt to block part of a third California sanctuary law.
Mendez rejected the U.S. government's argument the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government pre-eminent power to regulate immigration.
The Trump administration argued that California is obstructing its immigration enforcement efforts.
He ruled last week that California cannot enforce a third law that prohibits employers from allowing immigration officials on their property without warrants.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
