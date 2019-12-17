WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail and three years of probation, despite his extensive cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and other investigations.
Neither prosecutors nor attorneys for Gates requested any prison time because of his cooperation.
Latest News Headlines:
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Online food delivery a $10B business
- Police warn of scammers targeting gift cards with fake barcodes
- Judge sentences former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail
- Dawn says you’re washing your dishes wrong
- WATCH: Good Samaritans confront AMBER Alert suspect at gas station