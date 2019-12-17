Judge sentences former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 23: Richard Gates, former associate to Paul Manafort, leaves the Prettyman Federal Courthouse after a hearing February 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Gates pleaded guilty to two criminal charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail and three years of probation, despite his extensive cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and other investigations.

Neither prosecutors nor attorneys for Gates requested any prison time because of his cooperation.

