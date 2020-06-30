Judge temporarily blocks release of tell-all book by Trump’s niece

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – A judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, from publishing her tell-all book, Politico reports.
The book was intended to be published next month.
The request for the temporary restraining order against the book comes at the request of President Trump’s brother, Robert, who claims the book violates a non-disclosure agreement part of the settlement of Fred Trump’s estate following his death in 1999.
Fred Trump was President Trump’s father.
The book is not set for release until July 28, but the restraining order blocks publisher Simon & Schuster from printing or distributing it in any fashion while the judge considers issuing a longer-term injunction.
