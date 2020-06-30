Judge temporarily blocks release of tell-all book by Trump’s niece

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad early this year. That’s according to a prosecutor in Tehran who was quoted by to state-run IRNA news agency on Monday, June 29, 2020. The prosecutor said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and over 30 others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – A judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, from publishing her tell-all book, Politico reports.

The book was intended to be published next month.

The request for the temporary restraining order against the book comes at the request of President Trump’s brother, Robert, who claims the book violates a non-disclosure agreement part of the settlement of Fred Trump’s estate following his death in 1999.

Fred Trump was President Trump’s father.

The book is not set for release until July 28, but the restraining order blocks publisher Simon & Schuster from printing or distributing it in any fashion while the judge considers issuing a longer-term injunction.

