Judge under fire for hugging convicted killer Amber Guyger after trial

DALLAS (CNN) – Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A jury handed down the sentence Wednesday – a day after she was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his own apartment last year.

Guyger initially faced up to life in prison.

After she was sentenced, Jean’s brother told Guyger he forgave her and then hugged her for about 30 seconds.

Moments after his brother hugged Guyger, Judge Tammy Kemp spoke to her privately and appeared to give her a Bible saying “you can have mine. I have three or four more at home. This is the one I use every day. This is your job for the next month.”

Guyger will begin serving her sentence immediately.

