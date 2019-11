‘Juice jacking scam’: Why you shouldn’t use public USB chargers

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 06: A Power 2U AC/USB outlet by Other World Computing is on display at a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the 2013 International CES on January 6, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 20 amp outlet will sell for USD 40 and will be available in February. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 8-11 and is expected to feature 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ever use those public USB charging stations at the airport or hotel?

If you do, authorities are advising you to stop doing so immediately.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office tweeted a warning earlier this week advising people to stop using public USB charging stations like those at the airport or mall because they could be filled with malware and susceptible to tampering.

According to authorities, scammers can load malware onto the charging stations or through cables left at the charging kiosks and once you plug in your device, that’s when it becomes infected.

Once the malware is loaded onto your phone, it could potentially send a full backup of your phone including private information such as passwords and addresses directly to the criminal.

Authorities have issued the following tips to avoid becoming a scam victim:

Use an AC power outlet, not a USB charging station

Take AC and car chargers for your devices when traveling

Consider buying a portable charger for emergencies

Latest News Headlines: