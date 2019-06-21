Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

June 21 marks summer solstice

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

For some, it may have felt like summer for the last few weeks, but Friday is the official start of summer – the summer solstice! 

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year for anyone living north of the equator. 

The sun will rise earlier than usual and set later than usual, resulting in more daylight hours. 

Many people around the world celebrate the summer solstice with music and festivities. 

So try to get outside today and spend time in the sun to welcome summer! 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News