June 21 marks summer solstice

For some, it may have felt like summer for the last few weeks, but Friday is the official start of summer – the summer solstice!

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year for anyone living north of the equator.

The sun will rise earlier than usual and set later than usual, resulting in more daylight hours.

Many people around the world celebrate the summer solstice with music and festivities.

So try to get outside today and spend time in the sun to welcome summer!

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES