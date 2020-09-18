Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, Supreme Court says

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed.

Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate – and move the conservative court even more to the right.

Governor Gavin Newsom posted to Twitter:

“We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer/ And a champion of equality and justice. Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for. Rest in Power.”

He was not the only one who took to social media to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

RBG forever.



Don’t despair.



Fight. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among our nation's greatest jurists, a tireless defender of all Americans' rights. Her sharp mind, her deep understanding of and love for the law, and her dedication to justice and equality made America a better place. (1/2) — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court.



I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued.



She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia.



They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A.



May She Rest In Peace — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 18, 2020

Thank you for your leadership and service to us all. We are in your debt and we will continue to fight with all our power.

Rest in your great power. pic.twitter.com/BwvkF0xRMZ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 18, 2020

