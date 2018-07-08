Justin Bieber reportedly engaged to Hailey Baldwin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Justin Bieber reportedly popped the question to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin Saturday night, according to TMZ, and the two are now engaged.
Two eyewitnesses told TMZ that the 24-year-old singer's security told everyone to put their phones away because "something special was about to happen."
The pair dated in 2016 before splitting. They started seeing each other again last month.
Justin's Dad, Jeremy Bieber, posted a mysterious photo Sunday of Justin's silhouette against a sunset with the caption, "@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"
On Saturday Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, tweeted "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love" with no further explanation.
Hailey, an American model and TV personality, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.
