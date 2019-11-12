Juul laying off 650 in $1B cost-cutting plan

(CNN) – E-cigarette company Juul is laying off employees and cutting costs.

Juul announced Tuesday it’s taking on another major restructuring effort and that means cutting 150 jobs.

That’s in addition to 500 positions cut in October.

Most of those cuts come in its marketing department.

The move comes in the face of heightened scrutiny surrounding vaping.

Several states are moving to ban e-cigarettes altogether.

Top retailers like Walmart have announced they would no longer sell vaping products.

The CDC says vaping lung injuries have topped 2,000 cases.

Researchers say most of the illnesses involve vaping substances that include THC.

