Kaepernick shares message following workout, says he’s ‘been ready for 3 years’

RIVERDALE, Ga. (KRON/CNN NEWSOURCE) – Following Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout on Saturday, he had some words to say to the league.

“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” the former San Francisco 49ers QB said. “We all know why I came out here, showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide.”

All 32 NFL teams were invited to the workout, originally set to take place at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility.

But after the location was changed last minute to a random high school — 60 miles away — eight team reps were able to quickly adjust and get there.

Kaepernick showed off his skills in front of New York Jets, Kansas City chiefs and Washington scouts, per reports.

Kaepernick continued with his message, emphasizing that he is ready.

“We’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from people,” he said. “We’re out here ready to play. Ready to go anywhere. Now, Agent Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk to any team. Interview with any team at any time. I have been ready. I am staying ready. And I continue to be ready.”

Now, all it’ll take is an NFL organization ready to take a chance with him.