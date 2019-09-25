Kaiser Permanente reaches agreement with union, avoiding strike

OAKLAND (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions have reached a tentative agreement on a national 4-year agreement that covers 85,000 unionized Kaiser health care workers in 11 unions.

In a statement released Wednesday, the union said the agreement will provide “annual pay increases” and “maintains excellent employee benefits while also creating a program to reduce the national shortage of health care workers.”

According to the statement, the tentative agreement includes solid wage increases, workforce development fund, retirement security, affordable health care, and career mobility.

Tuesday’s agreement comes after nearly five months of active bargaining between Kaiser and the union.

The tentative agreement now goes on to coalition union members for ratification, where voting is expected to be completed by the end of October.

If approved, the contract would be effective starting Oct. 1.

