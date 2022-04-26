(KRON) – US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests,” Kirsten Allen, a Harris spokesperson, stated. “She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris visited San Francisco late last week, as KRON4 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.