Kangaroo reportedly seen hopping across Wisconsin bridge

Police in Grand Chute, Wisconsin are searching for an unusual visitor in the area Monday – a kangaroo!
A driver reported seeing the kangaroo hopping across a walking bridge on Interstate 41 around 7 a.m.
Officers who responded to the area “wandered the bush and thicket looking for signs of the joey, but were unsuccessful,” the police department said.
Police said the kangaroo was apparently headed east from the baseball stadium.
If you see the kangaroo, you’re advised to call Grand Chute police immediately.
