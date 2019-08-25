Kanye West holds Sunday Service in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — Rapper Kanye West brought his weekly worship and gospel “Sunday Service” to Dayton, Ohio — to support the victims and survivors of the mass shooting earlier this month.

The 90-minute service, featuring a choir, was announced on Twitter the morning of the event by his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

It took place at riverscape metropark and was streamed live on the internet.

Kardashian West was there with their two oldest children.

West’s friend, comedian Dave Chappelle, spoke at the service, ahead of his Sunday night benefit concert for those impacted by the shooting.

Chappelle’s benefit, which also honors those who were killed, is expected to draw about 20,000 people.

A gunman killed nine people and injured 27 others, before police fatally shot him, in the Aug. 4 mass shooting.

Kardashian West started sharing Instagram stories of West’s Sunday services in January.

West brought the event to Coachella earlier this year.