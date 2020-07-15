Kanye West reportedly drops 2020 presidential bid

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like Kanye West is throwing in the towel for president.

Less than two weeks after tweeting his announcement to run for president in this year’s elections, West is apparently bowing out of the race.

West’s adviser, Steve Kramer, told New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer that “he’s out.”

Kramer told the magazine he had been hired to help West get on ballots by gathering signatures in two key states – Florida and South Carolina.

Kramer told Intelligencer the attempt to get West on the ballots in those two states was going well.

“We had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot,” he said.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” he continued. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

It is unclear whom West will support in 2020 if he’s no longer running. He also recently said he no longer supports President Trump and was “taking the red hat off.”

He still called Trump “special,” compared to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, whom he called “not special.”

Latest Stories: