Kardashians, ASAP Rocky name-dropped at impeachment hearings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What do A$AP Rocky, the Kardashians, and Trump all have in common?

They’ve all been named in the final day of impeachment hearings by top U.S. diplomat and political counselor to U.S. ambassadors in Ukraine, David Holmes.

In Holmes’ testimony, he talked about the previously-locked up rapper who had been detained in Sweden.

Holmes said Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador the European Union, told the president “that Sweden ‘should have released him on your word but you can tell the Kardashians you tried.'”

The Kardashians were among celebrities rallying for A$AP Rocky’s release, primarily lawyer-to-be Kim Kardashian, who’s no stranger to Trump or the White House.

Holmes also said of the July 26 phone call, “Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was ‘kind of f—ed there’ and ‘should have pled guilty,’” Holmes said. “He recommended that the president ‘wait until after the sentencing, or it will only make it worse,’ and he added that the president should let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a tickertape when he comes home.”

Sondland had testified on Wednesday that he too had a conversation with Trump about A$AP Rocky.

Also mentioned in Thursday’s impeachment hearings – Jay Leno.

