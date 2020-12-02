Kauai temporarily opts out of Hawaii pre-travel test program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Hawaiian island of Kauai is temporarily withdrawing from the state’s pre-travel testing program.

The moratorium went into effect on Wednesday.

The mayor of Kauai, Derek Kawakami, requested the pause in participation due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

“Kauai is unable to adequately protect itself by utilizing the Safe Travels program at this time,” said Kawakami. “Our travel related cases are now leading to community spread across our island.”

Goveronor David Ige approved the request, saying “Kauai County currently has the fewest number of ICU beds in the state, and private providers are seeking ways to increase capacity. This moratorium aims to stabilize the situation on Kauai.”

With this moratorium, all transpacific and intercounty travelers arriving in Kaua‘i are subject to the 14-day quarantine regardless of testing.

All other counties in Hawaii are still participants of the testing program, which allows travelers arriving in Hawaii to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they have an approved negative test result within 72 hours.

To apply for a modified quarantine, please visit www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 and click on the “modified quarantine request” button at the top of the page.