Kawhi Leonard’s sister charged in murder of 84-year-old woman

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/CNN) – The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is accused in a deadly robbery.

Police in Riverside, California arrested Kimesha Williams and another woman for the alleged assault and murder of an 84-year-old woman.

The woman was found unconscious in a casino bathroom Aug. 31.

She died from her injuries at a hospital a few days later.

Investigators say they used surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

Williams’ next court appearance is expected Sept. 19.

Williams’ aunt confirmed her relationship to the NBA star to the Press Enterprise.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm whether Williams and Leonard are siblings.

