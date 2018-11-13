Kellogg looks to sell classic cookie brands

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Farewell, Famous Amos.

New York (CNN Business) -- Kellogg may say goodbye to Famous Amos and Keebler cookies.

The cereal maker said Monday that it is exploring a sale of its cookie and fruit snack businesses so it can focus on "core" parts of the company.

"These brands have had difficulty competing for resources and investments within our portfolio," said CEO Steve Cahillane in a statement. "These changes will make Kellogg more agile and better focused on growing demand for our foods."

Other sweets possibly up for sale include Mother's and Murray cookies, as well as Little Brownie Bakers, a division that bakes several popular Girl Scout cookies, according to Kris Bahner, Kellogg's Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs. Kellogg's Fruity Snacks and Stretch Island fruit snacks are also on the list.

At a consumer conference earlier this year, Cahillane singled out the company's other products — including Cheez-Its, Club Crackers, Rice Krispies Treats and Pringles — as its "power brands." The company is also tinkering with the way it sells snacks. When it reported earnings last month, executives said they would increase their investment in single-serve, on-the-go packaging for snacks. Kellogg (K) also said Monday that it plans to reorganize its North America team and invest in eCommerce to drive growth. Bahner said about 90 roles will be eliminated as part of those changes. The company said it would share more details during an event for analysts and investors on Tuesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES