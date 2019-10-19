Kellogg’s teams up with GLAAD to release new cereal for anti-bullying campaign

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — You have to check out this new cereal.

Kellogg’s gathered some of its most popular mascots in an effort to fight bullying.

The cover features Tony the tiger, Toucan Sam and even Snap, Krackle and Pop!

This is the company’s newest cereal called “All Together.”

The product is similar to a variety pack.

It includes six individual boxes of cereal that are placed inside one big purple box.

Kellogg’s said it’s a symbol of acceptance.

The new cereal is in honor of Spirit Day — the anti-bullying campaign where people wear purple to stand up against bullying.

Kellogg’s partnered with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation for it and plans to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support.