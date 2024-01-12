(KRON) — Kelly-Moore Paints plans to close all of its stores “immediately,” the company said Friday in a news release. Kelly-Moore Paints was founded nearly 80 years ago in the Bay Area and has currently 157 stores nationwide.

“I’m extremely disappointed and saddened by this outcome, as the entire Kelly-Moore team made incredible efforts to continue innovating and serving the unique needs of professional painting contractors,” Kelly-Moore Paints CEO Charles Gassenheimer said in the news release. “The ownership group’s commitment from day one was to fix the business if we could. Sadly, no matter how great the Kelly-Moore team, products and reputation for service, we simply couldn’t overcome the massive legal and financial burdens that have been weighing on the Company for many years.”

Facade of Kelly Moore paints location in Lafayette, California, February 2, 2023. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Kelly-Moore Paints will continue to fulfill its remaining customer orders at its distribution facility in Union City. Kelly-Moore Paints, which was founded in 1946 in San Carlos, has opened over 150 stores across the county.

In 2022, Kelly-Moore Paints was sold to Flacks Group, the U.S.-based global investment firm said in a news release.

The firm added that Kelly-Moore Paints is one of the largest independent paint companies in the nation, with more than $400 million in annual revenue generated and 1,200 employees.

The full news release for Kelly-Moore Paints’ company shutdown can be read here.