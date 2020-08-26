Kenny Smith walks off set of TNT’s Inside the NBA in solidarity with team boycotts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: TV commentators Ernie Johnson, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley speak during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kenny Smith walked off set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Wednesday after teams boycotted games in wake of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“As a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight,” Smith said on TV.

He unplugged and left the set.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA postponed all three of Wednesday’s playoff games. The Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers-Los Angeles Lakers games will be rescheduled.

Jacob Blake was shot from behind seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police were attempting to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute, when Blake was tased.

