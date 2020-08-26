SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kenny Smith walked off set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Wednesday after teams boycotted games in wake of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“As a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight,” Smith said on TV.
He unplugged and left the set.
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of the NBA playoffs in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The NBA postponed all three of Wednesday’s playoff games. The Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers-Los Angeles Lakers games will be rescheduled.
Jacob Blake was shot from behind seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police were attempting to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute, when Blake was tased.
Latest News Headlines:
- Kenny Smith walks off set of TNT’s Inside the NBA in solidarity with team boycotts
- Milwaukee Brewers decide to not play tonight’s game following police shooting of Jacob Blake
- Body of missing Fort Hood soldier who filed sex abuse claim has been found, family attorney says
- Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations
- Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA playoffs in protest of Jacob Blake shooting