Kentucky brewery gets angry letter after displaying pride flag

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (CNN) — The owner of a Kentucky brewery is turning a discriminatory letter he received into a positive message.

In the service industry, customer complaints are just part of the job.

“Sometimes if something doesn’t go exactly right, you take the feedback and you deal with it,” Darrin Burchell said.

Owner and brewer at My Old Kentucky Foam Darrin Burchell has had his fair share.

“You correct it, that’s no big deal,” he said. “That’s the way it’s played.”

That’s what he initially thought he received when a letter came in the mail.

“And I got through the first three paragraphs and I said, this is a hate letter and I’ve never gotten one of these before, what did I do wrong?”

But he quickly realized it was about something he believes was right.

Flying a pride flag in the window of his business, following Georgetown’s passing of a fairness ordinance, which prevents discrimination of LGBTQ people.

My Old Kentucky Foam actually received the letter back in October, but they held onto it trying to figure out the best way to respond until Wednesday.

It made a Facebook post with pictures of the anonymous letter and a message about their “fundamentally open environment based upon one thing and one thing only: beer.”

“We’re a brewery OK, we are about the beer, we are about serving good food, good drink to people and making them happy,” Burchell said. “No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you’re welcome here.”

He turned the anonymous letter writer’s message on its head, and reinforcing his message that everyone can feel at home while inside My Old Kentucky Foam.