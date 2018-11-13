National

KFC now selling chicken and waffles

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:06 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 10:06 PM PST

(KRON/CNN) - You may have tried an upscale brunch favorite--chicken and waffles.

It's a popular salty-sweet mix of fried chicken paired with maple-syrup covered waffles.

Now, it's no longer just a fancy menu item.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing its own version of chicken and waffles. 

It includes the colonel's extra-crispy chicken atop a Belgian-style, sugar-coated waffle.

The company says it's at a price just about anyone can afford.

But it's only available for a limited time--from now until the end of the year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App