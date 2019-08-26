KFC testing plant-based Beyond fried ‘chicken’

Is it really fried chicken… if it’s not chicken?

KFC is jumping on the bandwagon of plant-based meat products.

On Monday, the company tweeted it’s testing out “Beyond Fried Chicken” at one restaurant only – in Atlanta.

It’s selling nuggets and boneless wings made from the alternative.

The fake meat craze is continuing to grow.

McDonald’s Burger King, and Dunkin’ all have plant-based protein options.

