KFC to sell loaded mac & cheese bowls

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Forget the #chickensandwichwars.
KFC is reportedly adding extra loaded mac and cheese bowls to its menu starting Monday, Aug. 26, according to USA Today.
These mac and cheese bowls come with a twist, of course – it’s topped with popcorn chicken and a three-cheese blend.
The new menu item will join the chain’s $5 Fill Up menu.
To make things even better, it will also be available in a spicy version with Nashville hot sauce.
Recently Chick-fil-A added macaroni and cheese bowls to its menu.
Would you try it?
