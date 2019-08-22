KFC to sell loaded mac & cheese bowls

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Forget the #chickensandwichwars.

KFC is reportedly adding extra loaded mac and cheese bowls to its menu starting Monday, Aug. 26, according to USA Today.

These mac and cheese bowls come with a twist, of course – it’s topped with popcorn chicken and a three-cheese blend.

The new menu item will join the chain’s $5 Fill Up menu.

To make things even better, it will also be available in a spicy version with Nashville hot sauce.

Recently Chick-fil-A added macaroni and cheese bowls to its menu.

Would you try it?

Latest News Headlines: