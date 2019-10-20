Kim Kardashian West advocates for Texas death row inmate

(CNN Newsource) — Kim Kardashian West is working to save the life of another inmate on death row.

The reality TV star is asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to take another look at the case of Rodney Reed.

In a tweet, she said substantial evidence has come to light to exonerate Reed.

She urges the governor to “do the right thing.”

Reed is set to be executed on Nov. 20, after 21 years on death row.

He was convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas.

Police said Reed assaulted, raped and strangled the victim, despite Reed’s insistence he is innocent.

Two new witnesses who’ve come forward have moved Reed’s lawyers to file a motion to withdraw the execution date.

Kardashian West has become a criminal justice reform advocate.

She is given credit for helping to commute sentences of more than a dozen inmates in the US since 2018.

Kardashian West is also working on a documentary on prison reform.