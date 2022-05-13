SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme has announced it’s celebrating the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy by giving everyone a free, original glazed doughnut Friday, according to a tweet.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut May 13, 2022 in celebration of a recent NASA photo. (Graphic courtesy of Krispy Kreme)

“A DOUGHNUT AT THE CENTER OF THE GALAXY?! CELEBRATE THIS PHENOMENAL SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY,” the chain eatery stated. “GET A free ORIGINAL GLAZED DOUGHNUT FRIDAY 5/13 ONLY! Limit 1 per guest. Participating US shops only, not valid online.”

Of course — we’ve known for decades that the exploded star at the center of our galactic system has an immense gravitational pull devouring all matter in its path. However, the black hole millions of times more massive than our sun and 27,000 light years away was recently photographed for the first time by the Event Horizon Telescope, and the images were released yesterday.

The Chandra Observatory, operated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, put things in perspective in a tweet back to the company: “We heard the biggest box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts ever was over 9 ft. long! To compare, our galaxy’s supermassive doughnut… errr, #BlackHole is about 40 million miles across. Isn’t that absolutely a-glaze-ing?!”