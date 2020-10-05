Krispy Kreme drops new Halloween doughnuts, $1 dozen deal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tis the spooky season!

To celebrate the fact that Halloween is just around the corner, Krispy Kreme is offering up a scary-sweet deal as it debuts its new lineup of monster-inspired treats.

Even sweeter – Krispy Kreme is offering a BOGO deal every Saturday starting Oct. 10 through Oct. 31.

Customers can buy any dozen doughnuts and get a Sweet-or-Treat dozen for $1. No special code needed, unless you’re purchasing online – then use promo code SweetOrTreat.

How about free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme is offering any customer a free doughnut of their choice if they come in dressed in a Halloween costume at participating shops or drive-thrus.

The three new doughnuts – Frankenstein, Dracula, and a werewolf – will be available nationwide starting Monday, Oct. 5 through Halloween on the 31st.

Krispy Kreme’s Halloween doughnuts will be available through Halloween. / Krispy Kreme

The Frank Monster Doughnut features Original Kreme filling and a layer of green icing to give the doughnut the signature neon green hue, then it’s decorated with black icing, sprinkles, and pretzel pieces that comprise the rest of the body.

The Drake Monster Doughnut is filled with a raspberry filling, then dipped in purple icing and sugar pieces that make up the rest of Dracula’s face.

The Wolfie Monster Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, then drizzled with Chocolate Kreme to resemble a werewolf’s fur. The face is made of sugar candy pieces and cinnamon sugar cereal ears.

To find a participating location near you, click here.

Latest Posts