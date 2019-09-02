Krispy Kreme gets in on pumpkin spice craze

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall, and it’s hoping to knock out the competition.
The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut – for free!
This year, Krispy Kreme has the three varieties to choose from.
The pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially made cheesecake cream.
There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.
But you better hurry – these treats won’t last long.
They will only be available from Sept. 2 to 8.
