Krispy Kreme releases Reese’s-stuffed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have a new treat for your sweet tooth.

They’ve teamed up to create two new doughnut flavors.

They look like the Original Glazed Krispy Kreme, but with a twist.

One is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme and the other is full of chocolate kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering the doughnuts by the dozen and individually.

You can also get them in a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two-cup pack.

If you want to try them all you’ll have to hurry – they’re only available for a limited time only.

