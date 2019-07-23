Krispy Kreme to add milkshakes, ice cream donut sandwiches to menu

(CNN) – Donut chain Krispy Kreme is launching new menu items that are sure to make your dentist cringe.

The restaurant is doubling down on sugar with additions like donut-infused ice cream, milkshakes, and new toppings and glazes for its already ultra-sweet donuts.

One new item combines several of these ingredients in what Krispy Kreme is calling “scoop sandwiches.”

That’s a layer of ice cream with donuts in it served between a sliced donut that can be topped with vanilla or chocolate.

The chain plans to remodel its 350 U.S. stores and open 45 new ones within a year.

A global expansion is expected to see 450 new Krispy Kremes open around the world by the end of 2022.

Krispy Kreme is owned by Luxembourg-based private firm JAB Holdings, which also owns Panera Bread and Einstein’s Bagels.