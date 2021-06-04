KRON4 Morning Buzz: First vaccine lotto winners to be announced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lakers fall to the Suns as they move on to the second round.

Disney Land announced a new Avengers park at California Adventure.

The Giants take a win over the Cubs.

Bay Area native 16-year-old Jesse Love will be behind the wheel at the Sonoma Raceway as the NASCAR season begins.

The San Mateo County Fair returns and will be encouraging people to get vaccinated by having a onsite booth.

The first drawing for California’s vaccine lottery is today. 15 lucky vaccinated residents will win $50,000.

