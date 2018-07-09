KRON4 Morning Buzz: Rescue of Thai youth soccer team off to successful start Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Today on the KRON4 Morning Buzz we have an update on the trapped Thai soccer team.

The twelve boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been stuck in a cave for a few weeks now.

Rescuers are in a race against time to get them all out before the next rains come.

The rescue mission began Sunday night, and five boys were successfully brought to safety.

Three more were extracted Monday morning, leaving four more boys and the coach left.

