Labradoodle creator calls breed his life’s regret

(CNN) – They may be cute and fluffy to some, but the creator of labradoodles says this animal is his biggest regret.

Wally Conron first bred a labrador and a poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs.

But Conron says after that, a trend for “designer dogs” began.

He says he may have opened pandora’s box and released “Frankenstein’s monster.”

Conron says people have gone too far with cross-breeding and they don’t think about the consequences.

Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.

