Lance Armstrong recalls explicit tell-off in new documentary

JACO, COSTA RICA – NOVEMBER 01: Lance Armstrong of the United States competes in Day 1 of the La Ruta de Los Conquistadores on November 1, 2018 in Jaco, Costa Rica. La Ruta de Los Conquistadores is Costa Rica’s premier mountain bike race, and one of the most difficult races in the world. The race was started in 1993 by Roman Urbina. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong has some choice words for those who still hold some resentment towards him after he admitted in 2013 to doping throughout his cycling career.

In episode one of “Lance,” the two-part ESPN documentary released Sunday, the disgraced cyclist flaunted the middle finger in the opening scene and recounted a story when he was approached outside a bar after being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for taking performance-enhancing drugs.

“When my life took the turn that it took, I said to myself, everywhere that I go for the rest of my life, somebody’s going to walk up to me and say ‘f**k you,’” the 48-year-old Armstrong said. “So a couple of days go by and nobody said ‘f**k you.’ Then months go by. And years ago by. I always know when somebody wants to say it. But nobody does. So, it took five years…” he said.

“I was staying in this rental house. I called an Uber. He pulls up on the street right in front of the bar. We cross the street and this guy stands up and shouts, ‘Hey, Lance.’ “I’m like, ‘What’s up man?’ He goes, ‘F**k you! F**k you!’ he recalled.

“The next thing you know, he’s with six or seven people and they all stand up and start going, ‘F**k you! You f**king cheater.’ My friend said, ‘Get in the car right now.’ She’s thinking I’m about to walk over there and punch the s**t out of this guy. Which would have obviously been a bad idea,” he continued.

“I’d have done that most of my life. I was shocked and mad. I have to do something. Me, Lance Armstrong, doesn’t let s**t like that happen. I called the bar. Here’s my credit card number. Whatever they are eating, whatever they are drinking, I don’t care how expensive — it’s on me. Under one condition. You have to say, ‘Guys, Lance took care of everything. And he sends his love,'” he said.

“Some people are p***d still, and they will be p***d forever,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 due to evidence of performance-enhancing drug use. A year later he admitted to doping throughout his cycling career, following years of denials.

