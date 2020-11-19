Lara Trump considers running for NC Senate: reports

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and wife of Eric Trump, is considering a run for Senate in 2022, the New York Times reports.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) has said he will retire at the end of his term, leaving a seat up for grabs in 2022.
Trump, 38, is a former personal trainer and television producer.
She married Eric Trump in 2014 and worked as a senior advisor on the president’s 2020 campaign.
