Las Vegas casino, hospitality workers can get vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Workers in the key Las Vegas restaurant, hospitality and casino sectors were told Thursday they can get a coronavirus vaccination.

State COVID-19 response officials issued an order adding “frontline commerce and service industries” in Clark County to the eligibility list that started in December with doctors and first responders and has added teachers, government and community support employees.

People 65 and older became eligible for vaccinations last month.

In a statement, Nevada Health Response said plans “by next week” could allow people 55 and older with underlying health conditions to begin booking vaccination appointments at pharmacies along with people with disabilities and the homeless.

The order affecting restaurant, hospitality and casino employees is limited to Clark County. Appointments can be made through the Southern Nevada Health District website.

It came after state COVID-19 response officials acknowledged that some vaccination appointment slots were going unused at the two biggest Las Vegas-area vaccination sites — Cashman Center conference hall near downtown and the Las Vegas Convention Center near the Strip.

Each site can deliver up to 4,000 doses a day, but the chief health officer at the Southern Nevada Health District said neither site was regularly drawing 3,000 appointments a day.