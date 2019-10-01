Las Vegas marks 2nd anniversary of mass shooting that killed 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV/CNN) – Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock shot and killed 58 people and injured nearly 700 others in the Las Vegas rampage.

The 64-year-old fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, onto a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

According to witnesses, the shooting lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.

Authorities finally found Paddock’s hotel room.

When they got inside, they found his body.

Police believe Paddock took his own life and that no one else was involved with the shooting.

Tuesday, flags will be flown at half-staff at the Nevada State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds in remembrance of the lives lost.

