Las Vegas woman escapes fake Uber driver
LAS VEGAS (KRON) - A Las Vegas woman is speaking out about the traumatic experience she had after getting into what she thought was an Uber.
Elizabeth Suarez wants to warn other women to beware. It started when Suarez ordered at Uber at Park MGM.
She saw a car matching the description on the app. And she says the driver gestured to her and confirmed he was there for Suarez.
She didn't realize it wasn't her ride until they were on the road and she got a call from the real Uber driver.
Frightened, she told the driver everything was OK and hung up.
"My heart sank," Suarez said. "Because I knew I was in the wrong car, I have no idea who this guy is. I'm in trouble."
"And I thought, well if he's gonna kidnap me, what...you know...rape? Kill me? Anything! All these thoughts are going in my head," Suarez said. "And you freeze. And I froze."
Suarez did not call the police out of fear.
Then, her flash went off when she tried taking a picture of the driver. She says he started cursing and demanding her wallet and phone.
That's when she jumped out of the car. She suffered a head injury, a fractured wrist, and a broken ankle.
Suarez says police weren't helpful at first.
And she says there were multiple errors in the police report of her incident, including no mention anywhere of a kidnapping.
The crime remains unsolved while Elizabeth endures a lengthy recovery.
