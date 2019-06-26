‘Last known footage’ of missing college student Mackenzie Lueck released

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – New images of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck were released Tuesday.

There are some of the last moments Lueck was seen.

Salt Lake City police say Lueck was picked up at 2 a.m. on June 17th from the airport by a Lyft driver before being dropped off at a park.

Investigators say the Lyft driver told them she met up with someone at the park and got into a different car.

Lueck has not been seen or heard from since.

Friends say she has missed school and they are concerned.

Police are actively look for clues into her disappearance.