Lawsuit: Breonna Taylor was alive several minutes after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) — A lawsuit alleges Breonna Taylor survived several minutes after being shot.

Taylor’s mother is suing the three Louisville police officers connected to Taylor’s death.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker called 911 after the shooting, and says he was shouting for help.

He says the officers on the scene didn’t rush in to give assistance.

The coroner refutes the claim that Taylor could have survived several minutes after the shooting.

She says given Taylor’s injuries, medical care could not have saved her life either way.

Taylor was killed during a police raid of her home.

