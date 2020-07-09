Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. California’s unemployment rate continued to climb in May, reaching 16.3% as businesses continued to lay people off because of a state-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus that has wrecked the state’s economy. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Those six – Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas – make up one-third of the U.S. economy.

Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings.

Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.

