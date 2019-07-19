Leaving bottled water in your car could spark fire, first responders warn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While most of the U.S. endures a scorching heat wave this weekend, most of the Bay Area will be experiencing quite pleasant summer temperatures.

As weather continues to remain warm across the Bay and even hotter for some inland areas, first responders are reminding you to never leave plastic water bottles in your car.

Why?

Leaving plastic water bottles in your car in direct sunlight can start a fire within just a few minutes, firefighter Jay Symonds tells WSTM.

“The ignition temperatures of those items are about 400 degrees, so it would take some time to achieve that, and you need low humidity, dry heat, but it is possible that it would start a fire,” Symonds told WSTM.

While it does take quite a lot of heat for that fire to spark, though, first responders say it’s still good practice to keep them out of direct sunlight in the car.

Authorities said the best place to store them is in the trunk instead.