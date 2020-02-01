LeBron James reveals new ‘Mamba 4 Life’ tattoo following death of Kobe Bryant

Breaking News
Coronavirus reaches the Bay Area
(KRON) — LeBron James revealed his newest edition of body art on Friday.

“Mamba 4 Life” can be found in cursive writing on the current Lakers player, right under a mamba snake.

The mamba has the numbers 24 and 8 along with a rose at the top.

The tattoo comes less than a week after news broke that Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, was also on board.

James also showed off the tat just hours before the Lakers host the Portland Trailblazers at Staples Center. This will be the first time the Lakers hit the court as their game against the Clippers on Tuesday was postponed.

There will be a pre-game tribute to Kobe and all the victims who lost their lives, Staples Center announced via Twitter.

LeBron and Kobe had a close relationship. While many tried to pin the two superstars against each other by constantly comparing the two, they were always good friends and inspired one another.

The night before the fatal collision, LeBron passed Kobe for 3rd on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Kobe’s final tweet was him congratulating his friend LeBron on the accomplishment.

LeBron has since been vocal on social media, posting memories of the two throughout the years.

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

