LeBron James reveals new ‘Mamba 4 Life’ tattoo following death of Kobe Bryant

(KRON) — LeBron James revealed his newest edition of body art on Friday.

“Mamba 4 Life” can be found in cursive writing on the current Lakers player, right under a mamba snake.

The mamba has the numbers 24 and 8 along with a rose at the top.

The tattoo comes less than a week after news broke that Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, was also on board.

James also showed off the tat just hours before the Lakers host the Portland Trailblazers at Staples Center. This will be the first time the Lakers hit the court as their game against the Clippers on Tuesday was postponed.

There will be a pre-game tribute to Kobe and all the victims who lost their lives, Staples Center announced via Twitter.

“We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs. I think the most important part is that we all stayed together throughout.” pic.twitter.com/AJDrr1WDIT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

LeBron and Kobe had a close relationship. While many tried to pin the two superstars against each other by constantly comparing the two, they were always good friends and inspired one another.

The night before the fatal collision, LeBron passed Kobe for 3rd on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s final tweet was him congratulating his friend LeBron on the accomplishment.

LeBron has since been vocal on social media, posting memories of the two throughout the years.